Mike Johnson of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise promotes self-love during virtual ASI event

Mike Johnson, who is part of “The Bachelor” franchise, discussed ways Long Beach State students can eliminate self-limiting beliefs and his path to practicing self-love during a virtual event hosted by Associated Students, Inc. Tuesday evening.

A contestant on the 15th season of “The Bachelorette” and sixth season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” Johnson addressed four points he feels to be critical in realizing one’s true potential as part of the program, titled “Be Limitless.”

“If anyone ever thought that I’m just some speaker up here that isn’t practicing what I preach…it’s tatted on me,” Johnson said, referencing the word “limitless” tattooed on his body. “I truly believe that you all could be limitless.”

Before making his television appearances, Johnson served in the Air Force and traveled the world. He now writes and speaks about self love and how he feels that the ability to be “limitless” comes from within.

As part of his four key points, Johnson feels that individuals need to have people in their lives who can tell them what they need to hear rather than what they want to hear. He also said it is important to avoid comparing oneself to others.

For his third point, Johnson told listeners to embrace themselves and understand they can achieve anything they desire, though he maintained that part of being limitless is understanding that one can be broken. Fourth, students should remember to protect themselves and try not to let negativity fester.

“Our lives are a reflection of habits and past actions once something has occurred to us, more than just simply our education,” Johnson said.





Johnson recounted a time in which he experienced self-limiting beliefs as a financial advisor, recalling being surrounded by “extremely powerful, wealthy, rich, old, white men” and “was terrified” as he felt out of place.

Johnson emphasized the importance of being honest and transparent when striving to achieve any personal goals.

To do this, he suggested writing down one’s goals somewhere they can be seen every day and said everyone should remind themselves that they are enough and that they belong.

“Confidence equals competence,” he said.

During the event, Johnson invited the audience to perform in a self-reflection activity. Using mirrors and a marker, he asked participants write down three positive things as well as one “badass comment” about themselves.

Recalling an experience from his childhood, Johnson discussed how he grew up in poverty and learned to avoid comparing himself to others. One Christmas, he said, he received a pack of M&M’s while his friends received more expensive items.

“Comparison is the thief of joy,” Johnson said.

For the activity, Johnson reminded participants not to be critical of their responses as they would “go further by being able to analyze things in comparison to talking negatively about something.” He proceeded by explaining how everyone’s mirror looks different and that it is a waste of time to compare each other.

Instead, he urged students to look at the shape and size of their mirrors and think positively.

“These things that you guys wrote on here in this permanent marker, this is who you are, these things are here to stay,” Johnson said. “No matter how dirty, how grimy, how gritty your life gets, take time apart [and] clean off that mirror.”