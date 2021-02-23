Crime Blotter: Arrest warrant and vandalism at CSULB

Arrest Warrant

On Feb. 11 at around 8:15 p.m. Long Beach State’s University Police Department received a call about a man taking his clothes off outside of the Amazon @ the Beach store on campus.

The disrobing man had a misdemeanor bench warrant set out for his arrest, which a judge set after the man failed to appear to court.

UPD detained the man and gave him a “notice to appear [to court] and let them go on their way,” Capt. John Brockie said in an email.

Vandalism

A community service officer saw a vending machine with the plastic window broken outside of Peterson Hall 1.

The officer found the machine at 10 p.m. on Feb. 13. A UPD officer showed up to file a report afterwards. There is no suspect.