CSULB cancels in-person cultural graduation ceremonies

The Division of Student Affairs has announced that cultural graduation ceremonies will not be held in person this spring in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This year, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we will not be able to host the Cultural Graduation Celebrations in the manner that we normally would,” the department announced in an email sent to graduates.

This comes after university officials announced last week they are in the planning stages of an in-person commencement ceremony for the classes of 2020 and 2021.

Instead of a traditional ceremony, the department is slated to host a “live virtual program via Zoom for graduates and their guests to attend.”

“We would still like to celebrate graduating students’ achievements and honor their diversity and identities by allowing graduating students to share a photograph and a brief dedication as part of the celebration(s) of their choice,” the email read.

Ceremonies will take place in May after finals week.

The registration deadline for these ceremonies is April 16. More information about these ceremonies can be found on the Cultural Graduation Celebrations website.