LA County sees no new COVID-19 deaths for second day in a row

Los Angeles County has seen no new deaths related to COVID-19 for the second day in a row, health officials announced Monday.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

May 3, 2021

New Cases: 255 (1,233,985 to date)

New Deaths: 0 (23,914 to date)

Current Hospitalizations: 390 pic.twitter.com/g8xVPOKItq — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) May 3, 2021

On April 27, 2021 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines, including mask mandates, for those who are fully vaccinated. Individuals who are fully vaccinated are now able to go outside without wearing a mask and only need to cover their faces unless around strangers or in a big crowd.

According to the CDC, “if you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing many things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.”

These loosened regulations come after the U.S. has seen a decrease in COVID-19 cases and deaths related to the virus, and as more Americans become vaccinated.

Long Beach has also seen a decrease in cases and deaths, and around half of the city’s residents have been vaccinated.

As of May 1, over 177,000 residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, and over 125,000 have received their second dose. In total, over 215,000 residents have been fully vaccinated.

Health officials in Long Beach have made it easier for residents to get vaccinated, opening up several mobile pop-up clinics in local communities.

These clinics will be operating for residents only with no appointment required:

Admiral Kidd Park on 2125 Santa Fe Ave. — Mondays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

MacArthur Park on 1321 E. Anaheim St. — Tuesdays 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Houghton Park on 6301 Myrtle Ave. — Wednesdays 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Long Beach Convention Center is also continuing to offer walk-ins for residents Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.