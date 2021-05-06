CSULB’s ASI to rehire student employees who were furloughed as a result of COVID-19

Long Beach State’s Associated Students, Inc. announced during its senate meeting Wednesday its plans to hire back most of its student employees who were furloughed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re going to be hiring back our student employees who were unfortunately furloughed during this time,” Executive Director Miles Nevin said. “We’ll also be replacing our vacant positions that were left open due to retirements or resignations.”

No confirmation date was given for when student employees can expect to be rehired.

According to Nevin, ASI has approved of an operating budget would nearly restore the organization’s funding, post-pandemic. As the university prepares for programs and activities to return to campus for the fall 2021 semester, Nevin feels that ASI is in a very strong position to “serve the students and continue to provide support.”

“Having this budget is a very strong position of strength for us, even if the campus is only opening at a partial percentage in the fall,” Nevin said, referring to President Jane Close Conoley’s announcement that CSULB will be returning to 47% in-person instruction next semester.

Looking ahead to spring 2022, Nevin expects that ASI will be able to see full enrollment of several of programs including the Child and Family Center.

Aside from discussing future plans for the university, senate members commemorated each other’s hard work during the pandemic

“It’s a bittersweet feeling, giving my last report of the year,” said ASI Vice President Maythe Alderete Gonzalez, who is graduating this spring. “But I just wanted to thank everyone in the ASI for all the hard work you have done this past year.”

The board also awarded Vice Chairman Sumaiyah Hossain as ASI’s Board Member of the Year.

“[Hossain] has served in ASI for about two years,” Gonzalez said. “And during their time with us, Hossain has always shown compassion to support fellow students. So congratulations Ms. Hossain — definitely a well-deserved award.”