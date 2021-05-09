Crime Blotter: CSULB sees instances of vandalism and petty theft

Vandalism

On April 18 at around 8:30 p.m., someone got their hands on a couple of fire extinguishers and discharged them in the Palo Verde South Parking Structure.

Long Beach State’s University Police Department officers found one empty fire extinguisher on the first floor of the parking structure, surrounded by the powder that’s supposed to fill the extinguisher.

The other extinguisher was found on the fourth floor in the same manner — empty with powder around it.

Petty Theft

The next day at 7 a.m., a different fire extinguisher was stolen from the University Music Center.

Officers considered this extinguisher missing and didn’t find any powder in the area.

Petty Theft

On April 21, between 4:40 p.m. and 5:40 p.m., a bike was reported stolen from outside the Human Services and Design building.

The person who reported the theft was away for an hour before finding a broken lock with the bike missing.

Vandalism

At 9 a.m. on April 24, officers found graffiti on benches and pillars outside the Bob Murphy Access Center.

The graffiti included “<K?” and penises drawn in black marker.

Campus police were informed of the graffiti through an anonymous tip.

To anonymously report a crime to UPD, call the tip line at 562-985-0042.