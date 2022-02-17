Shake Smart replaces Robeks in the SRWC

A Shake Smart vendor opened in the Long Beach State Student Recreation and Wellness Center (SRWC) on Feb. 7, replacing the Robeks Fresh Juices and Smoothies that occupied the space.

Construction for the vendor began in December of last year after the contract with Robeks expired. Shake Smart was selected to replace it because of their unique customer self-order system as well as their compatibility with student flex dollars, according to Iraida Venegas, the associate director of commercial business operations for Associated Students Inc. (ASI).

The franchise has locations in 12 states, including California. Almost all Shake Smart locations are located on university campuses. According to the company’s website, Shake Smart was “started by two college students who found it difficult to find healthy options while living the college on-the-go lifestyle.”

The co-founder and CEO of Shake Smart, Kevin Gelfand, wrote in an email that he came up with the idea for Shake Smart as a student while leaving the San Diego State University Aztec Recreation Center one day.

“There is an optimal 30-minute window when finishing a workout that you should consume a high amount of protein especially,” Gelfand said in the email. “ I realized by the time I finished my workout, got home, and made a shake, it was outside that optimal window.”

The Shake Smart menu focuses on protein, with each item having its amount listed next to it. There are a variety of shakes on the menu, some containing fruits or vegetables and some with traditional protein flavors like chocolate and vanilla.

Shake Smart also offers coffee, oatmeal, and savory options like egg white wraps. In comparison to the Robeks menu, there are similarities, however, Robeks primarily offers blended fruit smoothies.

“The difference is Robeks has smoothies and Shake Smart has shakes,” Venegas said. “So the shakes are really protein-focused.”

Quinn Olesek, a third-year business marketing major works at the SRWC Shake Smart, and said they see “a lot of business throughout the day, whether customers are ordering pre-workout coffee or protein shakes.”

“I really like the environment,” Olesek said. “Working somewhere where I want to go into work is super nice.”

Shake Smart has a downloadable smartphone app that can be used to browse its menu as well as place an order ahead of time. Their self-ordering system also allows customers to save their orders for when they return

Shake Smart will be hosting a “free shake day” event near the SRWC on Tuesday, Feb. 22. To learn more, visit the SRWC website.