ASI Senate confirms new CSULB Wellness Affairs Commissioner

Long Beach State’s Associated Students, Inc. (ASI) senate voted to confirm a new Commissioner for Wellness Affairs on Wednesday afternoon to serve on the ASI president’s cabinet to advise on wellness matters.

Jeremy Ramos, a liberal arts major, will be responsible for promoting wellness program awareness on campus to ensure it remains a priority on campus.

“My goal is to provide an open space where students are able to ask about health without any nervousness or shyness,” he said.

Ramos said he also wants to bring awareness towards other forms of health besides physical and mental.

“Most people likely don’t know the other aspects of health because most of us started young,” he said. “Our teachers don’t know about vocational health, spiritual health, and social health. I want to bring more awareness to those aspects.”

Ramos became involved with ASI by showing the value of student government and campus involvement promotion during his time on the Beach Team in the fall semester.

“I think it’s really great for students to have a voice,” Ramos said. “I know it’s not easy for students who have not joined any clubs, hopefully in the future, I will be making a difference.”

ASI Senator, Giselle Garcia asked Ramos how he could use what he’s learned in the major to help as Wellness Affairs Commissioner.

“I struggled with health, but the more knowledge I gained, the better I became at helping students who also struggle with their health,” Ramos said. “Through that, I was also able to better understand what else affects health.”

ASI Senate will reconvene at 3:30 p.m next Wednesday, March 2.