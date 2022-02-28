Nugget Bar & Grill delays reopening due to staffing shortage

The Nugget Bar & Grill is currently facing staff shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic and does not have an official re-opening date at this time.

Rosa Hernandez, 49er Shops director of human resources said they are “actively hiring both student and non-student positions” at the Nugget and are currently facing “challenges in hiring staff for the [campus] retail dining locations.”

Further, Hernandez said the 49er Shops offers “student-friendly hours and prioritize the academic importance of student employees” and the jobs “also come with shift meals and discounts.”

There are currently “seven open positions available on the job portal for the Nugget” and interested CSULB students can apply for positions at 49er Shops on their website, according to Hernandez.

