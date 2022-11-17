University police respond to suicide on campus

By: Christal Gaines-Emory and Richie Rodriguez

A body was found on campus near the Palo Verde North parking structure Wednesday afternoon, according to university police.

The body was identified as a 15-year-old male, according to the LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s website.

The Long Beach Fire Department arrived on scene just after 3p.m., responding to a call requesting medical assistance for an injured male. University Police Department Chief John Brockie stated the death was ruled a suicide in a campus wide email Thursday morning.

“Our investigation determined this was a suicide and that the individual was not affiliated with the university,” Brockie said. “CPR was done by the individual that found the deceased until the fire department arrived.”

The Long Beach Fire Department dispatched an engine and paramedic rescue at 3:03 p.m. and determined there was a death on scene.

According to Brian Fisk, Public Information Officer for the Long Beach Fire Department, no life saving measures by the fire department were performed. The Long Beach Fire Department left the scene at 3:47 p.m.

UPD Lt. Carol Almaguer responded to the report and arrived on scene shortly after the fire department arrived.

“There is an open investigation, but there were no suspicious circumstances,” she said. “He sustained traumatic injuries that he was not able to recover from.”

More than 10 officers arrived on scene, according to Almaguer. Two patrol officers, three detectives, five campus security officers, a CSI officer, Chief John Brockie and Almaguer all arrived on scene to investigate the incident.

“We are a small department, but everyone was on scene for this investigation,” she said.

The scene was cleared last night at 7:30 p.m. and the parking garage remained open afterward.

Students in urgent need of mental health support are encouraged to reach out to the Beach Crisis Text Line by texting “BEACH” to 741741, contact Counseling and Psychological Services or reach out to Project OCEAN.

The National 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline also provides 24/7 free and confidential support.

This story will be updated as more information is provided about the incident.