Winter storm hits Southern California

A low-pressure storm is expected to hit Southern California starting Thursday, Feb. 23, bringing a blizzard of snow, heavy rain, thunder and wind throughout different parts of the region.

A flood watch was issued for the LA County and Orange County areas and will remain in effect until Saturday, Feb. 25. In other areas of California, the southern part of the state received its first blizzard warning since Feb. 4,1989.

In that year, the mountains were the most affected areas, with reports of wind that traveled 40 to 60 mph. Lower elevations had moderate conditions and the wind advisory still applied to those areas.

“Advisory level winds are expected at lower elevations during the height of the storm Friday,” according to the National Weather Service, with gusts expected to blow from 30 to 35 mph Friday evening.

Gust is a rapid increase in speed, reaching at least 16 knots and the variation in wind speed between peaks and breaks is at least nine knots. The burst is usually less than 20 seconds, while regular wind is defined as the average wind speed over two minutes.

Coastal and valley areas will have high chances of two to five inches of rain from Friday through Saturday. An Ocean Water Rain Quality has been declared for all Los Angeles beaches and will remain in effect until Sunday, Feb. 26.

The County of Los Angeles Public Health advises California residents to avoid the beach during rain and the first 72 hours after rainfall.

The severe weather conditions have impacted CSULB outdoor sports and events, such as the Long Beach State Dirtbags, who announced the cancellation of their Wednesday game.

Evidence of the windy conditions was seen on campus on Wednesday. Trees moved side to side, leaves flew around and the temperatures ranged in the 50s. Buildings, such as the University Library were crowded, with barely any students were sitting outside.