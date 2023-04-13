Cultural Resource Center location discussed at ASI Senate meeting

Updates on finding a new location for the Cultural Resource Center and the possibility of allowing a Long Beach State alumni to join the Associated Students Inc. senate were discussed at ASI’s latest weekly meeting, April 12.

Melissa Kawamoto, director of Special Projects for student affairs, shared with the board updates on finding a permanent home for the Cultural Resource Center. The foundation building, student union and the library’s lower level are all possible locations.

According to Kawamoto, student feedback showed that many are concerned with where the cultural center will be located on campus.

“Quite a bit in our conversations is really related to the location on campus. That seems to really rise to the top as a main concern,” Kawamoto said, adding that safety, resource and parking accessibility and noise levels were added elements of concern.

The move to a new building could start as early as spring 2025 depending on the building that will be chosen.

It’s planned that the Cultural Resource Center will house every cultural student group on campus together under one roof. Electing which building will be the new home for the Cultural Resource Center is still in process as Kawamoto said she hopes to discuss with different cultural student groups.

“We’re getting meetings scheduled with all of the different student groups to gather all this feedback together,” said Kawamoto.

The senate also discussed a new bylaw amendment that would allow a community alumni member to join the senate board. ASI hopes to bring in a Long Beach community member to help bring an external prospect to the school.

Executive Vice President Diamond Byrd said bringing a community member would help bring real-world experiences to the board.

“We want anyone to bring in experience that they have to the table and even better they are bringing real-world community experience as well,” Byrd said.

The decision to bring a community alumni member to the board will be decided in the upcoming meetings.