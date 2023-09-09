Substance abuse, addiction resources at The Beach

On campus, there are a number of resources available to students when it comes to preventing and tackling addiction. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, mental health issues can sometimes lead to substance abuse and addiction, especially when used as a form of self-medication

Campus Assessment, Response, and Evaluation for Students (CARES) Team

The CARES Team is a program at Cal State Long Beach that works to provide an individual action plan and case management support for students struggling with any kind of addiction or substance abuse.

According to their website, students who “exhibit behaviors or disclose personal challenges in relation to their personal, physical and emotional well-being” are referred to the CARES team in order to get them connected to different support resources.

Additionally, students who exhibit “intimidating, disruptive, aggressive or violent behaviors” are also referred to CARES, unless there is an immediate safety concern where the University Police Department should be contacted instead.

The CARES team can be contacted at 562-985-8670 or emailed at [email protected]. Their website can be found here.

Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs (ATOD) Program

The ATOD program was established in 2001 as a result of the CSU Chancellor’s Office recommendation stating each campus design programs for their institutions and for their student subgroups. In 1989, the Federal Drug-Free Schools and Campuses Act required all colleges and universities receiving funds to maintain alcohol and other drug prevention programs and to review their effectiveness at least once every two years.

Over 59% of full-time college students report having drank alcohol in the past month and over 40% of college students use marijuana according to Addiction Group. Before coming to live in the dorms, students at Cal State Long Beach are required to complete an Alcohol 101 course to educate themselves on the dangers of alcohol and other substance abuse.

The ATOD can be reached at 562-985-4609 or emailed at [email protected]. The program office can also be found at Student Health Services, room 268. Their website can be found here.

Beach Recovery and Tobacco Cessation

As a part of ATOD, Beach Recovery and Tobacco Cessation programs are available to students.

“It is critically important that our university campus provides a nurturing, affirming environment in which students seeking recovery or are in recovery can find peer support,” said the Beach Recovery website. The Beach Recovery website can be found here.

The Tobacco Cessation program works to help students quit smoking, vaping and other forms of tobacco consumption. According to student health educator Alison Insunza, this also includes vaping.

Through the program students can receive free quit kits, one-on-one health education and nicotine replacement therapy such as patches and gum or non-Nicotine medication like Zyban.

The Tobacco Cessation website can be found here.

Alcohol/ Drug Counseling for students

Phone number: (562) 985-1732, Email: [email protected]

“Linda is a certified therapist and available for counseling. She currently offers in-person and zoom telehealth appointments and can do individualized counseling,” said Insunza.

All services are covered by tuition paid by students and available at the Student Health Services building.