Women’s and Gender Equity Center director leaves CSULB after 21 years

Pamela Lewis, director of the Women’s and Gender Equity Center, announced that her final day at California State University Long Beach is on Sept. 29. Her final day in the office was on Sept. 27.

“I had to go through a process, which I said I had to divorce Long Beach State, because there was a strong deeply rooted relationship with my institution as an employee. I bleed black and gold forever,” Lewis said.

The process of separation from CSULB for Lewis was with a heavy heart. She expressed gratitude for the 21 years of commitment with the CSU system and the professional development she experienced.

Lewis is a Long Beach native and graduated from Long Beach Polytechnic High School. She stayed connected with the city and friends by attending CSULB. During her first semester, she began a new chapter, not only as a college student, but also as a single parent.

“It was really important to continue my education, especially as a mother, and it was a goal of my family,” Lewis said.

She attempted to parent and continue her education, but without proper guidance, had to find an alternative route. She attended Long Beach City College with hopes of becoming a registered nurse, a career path that followed her family’s professions. She quickly realized the medical field was not for her after observing a total knee replacement, but still had passion for helping others.

Lewis was able to transfer back to CSULB. She took a temporary position with the Associated Students Inc. as the University Student Union administration coordinator. Lewis found ASI’s professional development plan to be impactful toward continuing her education. She also saw how ASI was supportive of her status as a parent.

“While I was in school, my son used to come into the union and wait for me. So, that was a very supportive community, in regard to that, but also the way I learned about being supportive to an employee. I owe ASI a lot,” Lewis said.

During her time with ASI, Lewis had to leave at times to ensure the health and safety of her mother, who was experiencing a mental health disorder. The job security offered by ASI provided flexibility and support. She never had to worry about her job or about getting fired.

Lewis’ role was directed more toward operations and facilities at ASI. During the 14 years with the association, Lewis took on roles as an administration coordinator, building operations manager and ended as interim associate director for facility operations.

“My time with ASI was just valuable. I always say, they made me,” Lewis said.

She learned about the master’s program in higher education from graduate students who were working within ASI. This led her to pursue a master’s in counseling with emphasis in student development in higher education. Learning more about student affairs, she was motivated to work more directly with students.

Lewis’ family and community influenced her passion for women’s issues. She almost moved to Cal State University Fullerton to work at their Women’s Center. However, she found an alternative role at CSULB as a housing and residential life assistant director of conduct. Lewis’ drive toward working directly with students blossomed in this role since it helped her understand student engagement, programming and success. She also learned about the difficulties students go through daily.

It wasn’t until in 2019 when Dr. Mary Ann Takemoto, the interim vice president of student affairs, extended the opportunity for Lewis to oversee the Women’s and Gender Equity Center as the director.

“It was finally where I felt my worlds were aligning and I was so excited,” Lewis said.

She began transforming the center from predominantly focusing on Title IX issues, to a center that empowers women in many ways.

“My motto is impact. We must always be intentional,” Lewis said. “It’s about programming, it’s about accountability, the choices that we make and how, myself or my colleagues, are teaching them.”

The WGEC is a resource center open to all students. They hold empowerment workshops and events while also offering free printing, snacks and a breast milk storage fridge for lactating parents to use.

As the director at the center, Lewis oversaw the CalWORKs program and held the position of the standing co-chair of the President’s Commission on the Status of Women. She was also part of the faith-based initiative CSULB Village Program, and supported prospective students in historically marginalized communities.

Lewis began her journey as a single parent who needed to ensure financial security and professional growth. Her experiences with CSULB gave her everything she needed to thrive. Now that her son is an adult and married, she is experiencing a freedom which enables her to prioritize herself and her own needs.

“I want us to always remember that we have options. Never ever feel that you are stuck, because when we feel that way, that’s when the fear festers,” Lewis said.