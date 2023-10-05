Long Beach State upgrades shuttle services with new Passio GO app

Long Beach State’s Parking and Transportation Services has switched to the Passio GO app for shuttle services, replacing the previous Ride Systems app after a successful trial run.

“Ride Systems app is gone. It’s now Passio GO,” said Public Relations and Communications Specialist Chad Keller.

Parking and Transportation Services decided to upgrade after a successful trial run that evaluated the Passio GO app for performance and usability from Sept. 25 to 29, according to Keller.

“We reviewed the app Monday through Friday, and then comparing the app’s performances, what the manual totals were, was very accurate. So we decided moving forward with the official launch was a good idea,” Keller said.

This new GPS tracking system app, Passio GO, will provide increased GPS accuracy where each shuttle is on the stop or the go, a new modern interface design, and time estimates for shuttle arrival in real-time.

“Before [the switch], you could have a shuttle online, and you wouldn’t necessarily see it in the app. You may have had to reboot it.” Keller said. “So that’s one of the things that has been repaired.”

Another significant improvement in the new app is its ability to provide real-time capacity readings for each shuttle. Simply tapping on a shuttle in the app reveals its current occupancy level percentage following passenger load under Pax.

The new app allows you to access your daily shuttle route by favoriting specific shuttles and routes. Click on your preferred loop and hit ‘favorite.’

There are four shuttle routes, both on-campus and off-campus, serviced by a fleet of 10 shuttles in rotation.

Among these routes, three—the West Loop, East Loop, and All Campus Tripper—are dedicated to serving the campus area. The fourth route, Beachside, is specifically designed to cater to the transportation needs of Beachside residents commuting between campus and Beachside Village.

Non-Beachside students can ride the Beachside shuttle if space is available, but priority seating is given to Beachside residents who show their residency with a sticker on their CSULB ID card.

The West and East Loops are the most popular choices for students seeking transportation to general parking areas on the west and east sides of campus.

“We definitely need as many people to know about it as possible,” Keller said. “Its a good service and we want students to know it exists.”

To use Passio GO, download the free app for your Apple iOS device or Android and select “CSULB” as the agency. Users will see all shuttles in operation, shuttle routes and stop locations and can toggle on or off the routes they want to view.

For those without a mobile device, Passio GO also provides a Desktop interface.