Long Beach State hosts free flu vaccine clinics

Student Health Services at Long Beach State is offering free flu vaccinations to all students, faculty and staff at their on-campus flu clinics.

The flu vaccinations will be provided by licensed nurses to participants who registered in advance for each event. CSULB students, faculty and staff can sign up to receive a vaccination on the Student Health Services website, under the RSVP links located on the flu clinic event pages.

Long Beach State’s flu clinics are being hosted from Oct. 3 until Nov. 28, aligning with the start of what is often considered the start of flu season in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of flu cases in the United States tends to increase in October. Although there are no specific dates for when flu season starts and ends, it usually peaks during fall and winter.

Student Health Services recommends that students take additional steps to protect themselves from catching the flu.

Some hygiene practices health services recommends include washing hands with soap and warm water, avoiding touching the face and mouth, cleaning cell phones often and always cover coughs and sneezes with elbows instead of hands.

“Often students will say to us that ‘it’s no big deal’ if they get sick,” Heidi Girling, a health educator at Student Health Services, said in an email. “However, we want to remember that by preventing the flu in ourselves, we can help protect those people around us who are elderly or have serious health conditions.”

Students get vaccinated at CSULB’s clinics for a variety of reasons, but many do it in hopes of protecting themselves and .

“I get it for the sake of my family and friends,” said Isobel Maehler, a pre-illustration major who received a flu vaccine at the clinic on Oct. 17. “I really don’t want to get anyone sick.”

Clinics are held at different locations across CSULB’s campus and are open on different dates.

The following is a list of clinics for the next two weeks:

Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the C-PACE Courtyard from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25 at the Main Library from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26 at the USU Escalator from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31 outside Parkside Dining from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1 at the Outpost Lawn from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

A full flu clinic schedule, including dates and locations, can be found on the Student Health Services website.