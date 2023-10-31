Campus cart tips, crashes into two student cars

A Long Beach State campus cart tipped over and crashed into two student vehicles while swerving to avoid a collision with an oncoming vehicle on lower campus.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:20 a.m. Tuesday in the G8 parking lot and is one of two incidents involving a campus cart that morning.

Emma Hughes, a fourth-year painting and drawing major, had the back window of her Honda Fit broken after the cart tipped. She was in class when she found out what happened.

“I got a call and I was going to ignore it, but I got another call. It was campus police,” Hughes said. “I don’t think I’ll park in a corner spot in the parking lot again.”

A Honda Civic, driven by student Alyssa LeDonne, was also hit during the accident.

“I just got to class and I got a text saying that I needed to call campus police,” said LeDonne, a fourth-year liberal studies major.

Cpl. Maligie was one of three University Police Department officers present to help talk to Hughes and LeDonne about what happened.

Along with the incident in G8, another incident involving a campus cart occurred in the Pyramid Parking Structure earlier this morning.

“There was another non-injury collision this morning as well involving another state-owned vehicle,” Maligie said.

No injuries were sustained in both incidents and the accidents remain under investigation by UPD.