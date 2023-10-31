Know Your Rights event educates Long Beach State LGBTQ+ community and allies

Contrary to popular belief, the LGBTQ+ community is not celebrated during October because of the catchy title OUTober, but because it is LGBTQ+ history month.

Kathryn Perkins, a political science professor and advisor to the ASI judiciary, explained that June is the traditional month because of the Stonewall uprising. However, to have representation during the academic year, it is done in October.

At the Know Your Rights event hosted by ASI, Perkins spoke about the way LGBTQ+ rights are regulated and treated. Through sexism, gender roles have been established from birth.

“We can see sexism on display at one of the most sexist things we have in our society, gender reveal parties,” Perkins said.

“The entire point of a gender reveal party is to take what we think the genitals of the developing fetus are and to then project out their entire life based on that one thing we know.”

The ideology of how men and women should act and look is harmful and intertwines with homophobia and transphobia.

For some students like Emily Trejo, this event was their first introduction to any LGBTQ+ history and rights.

“I feel like it’s very informative for people who don’t know of resources or even like the history of it,” Trejo said.

Other students like Courtney King had prior knowledge, “I am in the Political Science 412 class, so we’ve been learning about the history behind it and different laws and cases,” King said.

One of the most important rights that students should know is that they can get help by going to the Title IX office on campus if they experience any discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

“I think it’s especially important because one of the things that I’ve heard from students a lot in the last couple of years for example is issues with being misgendered in the classroom and a lot of students are afraid especially when the person who’s harassing them is a professor who is in charge of their grade,” said Perkins.

Allies to the LGBTQ+ community can help by being a safe haven. This can mean anything from standing up for someone to just being there for them to talk to and feel supported.

Safe havens can be created in groups, dorm rooms and social media to share resources and demonstrate solidarity.

Allies can also fight against disinformation and lies, such as arguing against conspiracy theories. “like the fact that lots of people under the age of 17 are getting gender-affirming surgeries when it’s extremely untrue but is the reason why we now have over 20 states ban gender-affirming care for minors,” Perkins said.

Although some anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in California, none have passed the floor.

“There is still some tension between what the local governments can do versus what the state government is doing, but on the whole, California is a very safe place to be if you’re LGBT,” said Perkins.

There are many allies of the LGBTQ+ community in the California state legislature including Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“Given American history and given how much these groups have been discriminated against I think it’s important to really change society and to make it more accepting, so it’s safe for everybody,” said King.

ASI hosts three to four “Know Your Rights” events per year and one of them is for LGBTQ+ community.