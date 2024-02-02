Registration deadlines extended for Spring 2024 semester

Registration deadlines for the current spring semester have been extended by a week to Feb. 12, according to a message sent by the Long Beach State email notification system.

Delivered on Jan. 18, the email lists extensions for several key registration deadline dates, including instructor drops, self-service registration, petition to withdraw and approved withdrawal requests.

Deadline extensions were given out due to the California Faculty Association (CFA) strike that took place across all California State University campuses on Jan. 22, according to University Registrar Meghan Griffith-Piña.

Originally planned as a weeklong strike from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, the CFA and CSU management came to a tentative labor agreement on the first day, effectively ending the strike. In the wake of the CFA strikes and possible class cancellations, Griffith-Piña said deadline extensions were approved to help students and limit confusion.

“Due to the possibility that some classes may not have been held during the first week of the semester, the registration deadlines were updated in order to ensure that students have the maximum opportunity to finalize their Spring 2024 schedules,” Griffith-Piña said in an email statement sent to the Daily Forty-Niner.

Griffith-Piña said the dates for tuition and Day 1 Textbook Access fee deadlines have both been extended as a result of the registration changes.

“After consulting with Student Financial Services, deadlines for students to drop classes and have their tuition adjusted were also extended to align with the updated Spring 2024 registration deadlines. Students now have until Feb.11 to receive a refund for reduction in calculated charges,” Griffith-Piña said.

While no further registration updates are expected for the current semester, Griffith-Piña said students can visit CSULB’s Key Dates and Deadlines page to stay up-to-date on all academic deadlines.

Students now have more fluidity when it comes to course selection and their schedules. Psychology major Jess Emerson was not aware of the registration extension beforehand, but now said she might use the allotted extension time by swapping out one of her classes.

“I have two back-to-back classes, political science and Pagan culture, that are far apart from each other, so I might switch them out,” Emerson said.