CSULB cited over $10,000 for violations within mental health services

Long Beach State has been cited with a $10,125 fine from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for violations in assessing potential workplace violence within the Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) satellite program.

The citation comes after OSHA discovered that CAPS failed to “implement procedures” for finding and assessing dangers related to possible workplace violence.

What was the CAPS Satellite Program?

Launched during fall 2023, the CAPS satellite program was an initiative that placed counselors and case managers in “satellite locations” around campus, according to the CSULB website

The program would have given students access to CAPS services from several locations including the Residence Halls, University Student Union, Student Recreation and Wellness Center, Student Health Services and Academic Services.

Issues arise

Before the program could be officially launched, an OSHA complaint was filed on July 19, 2023, after concerns regarding faculty safety and students’ confidentiality in the satellite program arose.

According to OSHA, the investigation into the satellite program concluded that a “serious violation” had been made, as CAPS did not establish a plan for evaluating “workplace violence.”

CAPS also received a violation in “correcting unsafe or unhealthy conditions, including possible hazards associated with potential workplace violence in the…satellite office.”

Investigation fall-out

On Jan. 3, the university was fined $10,125 by OSHA for serious violations and was required to correct the violations by Jan. 23.

According to OSHA, the university is not required to pay the fine until the Appeals Board has submitted a final order. On Jan. 12, the university submitted an appeal to the investigation.

“The issue was not the procedures but rather we felt the previous stipulated settlement was not required at the satellite locations,” an email statement sent to CAPS employees said. “Once we were given the mandate from CalOSHA, we corrected the discrepancies in a timely manner.”

When a serious OSHA violation is issued, the employer must sign a statement acknowledging that the violations found in the investigation have been resolved, known as a letter of abatement.

On Jan. 30, this letter was sent to the Department of Industrial Relations at the Long Beach District office from Long Beach State claiming CAPS has addressed the violations.

“We conducted a risk assessment at all satellite locations and have resolved concerns from each inspection,” the letter said.

According to OSHA, the abatement was accepted on Feb. 26.

As of the publication of this article, corrections to the cited violations have not been made public. The satellite program has since been pulled back and only two CAPS counselors and one case manager are working from the satellite office in the Student Health Center.

Since August, all other CAPS counselors formerly in the satellite offices have been moved back to the main CAPS building at BH-226.

Long Beach State’s Chief Communications Officer Jeffrey Cook said, “This matter is still being reviewed and discussed with CalOSHA, so we do not have information to share at this time.”