Students spill the tea on what they would tell their freshman selves

Nubia Hernandez

Liberal Studies ITEP, College of Ed. 2020 Grad

“Record yourself reading your notes or textbook. While commuting to work or doing chores like laundry, play your recording to be productive. Even if you’re not paying attention, it’s still in your subconscious.”

José Charles

Fourth-year, chemical engineer

“All the financial aid money you get, spend it on other books besides school. School might be the start, but it’s not the boundary for learning.”

Bella Arnold

Second-year, journalism major

“Focus on yourself! Nobody cares about what you wear or how your hair looks, just focus on the moment and try to enjoy it. Try out as much as you can, and don’t feel bad about saying no to obligations!”

Amara Nakamura

Fourth-year, biomedical engineering and computer science minor

“Everything gets a lot less seemingly insurmountable when you realize that you are never alone– you’re a part of a vibrant campus, community, and world, and what each individual brings to a space is unique and important. Your story up till now has immense power and you get to keep creating it as you go. Do your very best wherever you’re at and in whatever you decide to do. Trust that what is meant for you will come to you.”