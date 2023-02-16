Should zodiac compatibility play a role in who you date?

Astrology claims to make predictions about our personalities, from our likes and dislikes to who we’re compatible with.

For many people, zodiac signs can be a make-or-break when considering who to date. Popular dating apps, like Bumble, even allow people to be filtered based on their signs.

Astrology is prominent in modern dating culture. Is there any truth behind it?

In astrology, each of the 12 signs belong to an element: water, fire, earth, or air. According to zodiac compatibilities, water signs like Pisces, Scorpio, and Cancer are most compatible with earth signs like Taurus, Capricorn and Virgo. Fire signs like Aries, Leo and Sagittarius are reportedly most compatible with air signs like Gemini, Libra and Aquarius.

Sa’mya Reed, a second-year criminal justice major, and a Capricorn, takes zodiac signs into consideration when meeting new people.

“I feel like that tells a big part of somebody’s personality and whether my personality coincides with their personality,” said Reed.

She tries to stay away from argumentative people, and believes Geminis and Aries have those traits. However, zodiac signs aren’t a deal breaker for her.

“I see it halfway, because I feel like to some degree it is accurate, but at the same time, you shouldn’t just judge somebody solely based on their zodiac sign,” said Reed.

Zodiac compatibility is appealing to many because it’s a way to skip the “get to know you” part of dating. If you already know someone’s personality is compatible with yours, half of the battle is won.

Astrological compatibility also offers a sense of destiny to people. If it’s written in the stars, then it’s meant to be.

However, this idea could also lead people to not take interest in non-compatible signs.

Malloree Simpson, a first-year criminal justice major, believes that her zodiac sign is accurate, but doesn’t believe in astrology as a whole.

She’s a Pisces while her boyfriend is a Sagittarius, two signs that are supposed to be incompatible.

“I do think some Sagittarius have their traits, but I don’t think it’s because they’re Sagittarius,” said Simpson, “I don’t believe that we’re not compatible because he’s a Sagittarius, you know? I still believe we’re compatible. We have our differences, but I don’t blame it on the zodiac sign.”

Zodiac compatibility should be taken with a grain of salt, but that doesn’t mean it is entirely useless. Zodiac compatibility is fun and makes for a great conversation starter on dates. Sometimes, horoscopes can offer some great advice.

Astrology apps like Nebula, DailyHoroscope and Co-Star can offer dating and relationship advice, even date ideas for the week.

Zodiacs can play a small role in dating, but shouldn’t be a deal breaker or affect your relationships in any way. If you limit yourself just based on someone’s zodiac sign, you may miss someone who is truly your match.