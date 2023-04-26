Coachella catastrophe: Frank Ocean’s performance lets down fans

When Frank Ocean was announced as a headliner for the 2023 Coachella festival, fans were ecstatic. It has been six years since Ocean last performed and he hasn’t released an album since 2016.

Knowing the rarity of Ocean performing, fans bought tickets just for the chance to hear his voice. Those who couldn’t get tickets planned to tune in to the Youtube live stream of the stage.

However, all the excitement dissipated when it came time for Frank Ocean to actually perform. Not only did he begin an hour late and get his set cut early due to curfew, but he hardly sang and the live stream of his performance was canceled.

Those who couldn’t afford to attend the festival in person were disappointed in the sudden change of plans, although they didn’t miss out on much.

People paid, at the lowest, $549 for their tickets and many spent their entire Sunday camping out at the main stage for a good view. Knowing the effort put in, fans have a right to be disappointed in the performance Ocean gave.

There are several videos of Ocean walking around the stage lip-syncing to his songs, and in some parts of his performance he wasn’t even on the stage. Fans were upset that Ocean couldn’t do the bare minimum and actually sing.

It is important to note that Ocean lost his younger brother, Ryan Breaux, in 2020. Ocean’s performance was dedicated to Breaux. Coachella was a special place for them; it must not have been easy for Ocean to go back to the festival on his own.

Along with grieving his brother, a representative of Ocean shared in a statement that Ocean had suffered a leg injury resulting in him having to rework the performance and be pulled from weekend two.

Empty Netters podcast hosts, Dan and Chris Powers said 120 ice skaters, including themselves, were going to be a part of the performance. Due to Ocean’s leg injury, the Coachella staff had to melt the ice and dismantle the stage which resulted in an hour delay.

Dan and Chris Powers spoke about how great it was to work with Ocean during the practices and how much he cared for the production. They shared how they heard about Ocean’s injury the day of, how upset he was and how he no longer wanted to perform.

Ocean clearly had bigger plans for his comeback stage, which is even more disappointing for fans to hear since they know they could have gotten so much more. However, he could have done more for his improvised performance.

Ocean is not the type to bring out backup dancers and bust a move or pull crazy stunts, nor is that what fans ask of him. They wanted to hear his voice.

Ocean could have gotten on stage and just sang, maybe including backup vocalists and interactions with the crowd. His fans would have loved it. Maybe Frank Ocean wasn’t as ready as he thought he would be to go to Coachella without his brother.

Maybe he needed more time and I applaud him for pulling out of the second weekend, especially since people have been so quick to send hate for his performance. Ocean doesn’t deserve such severe criticism, but fans who spent so much money and time baking in the California sun should be allowed to express their disappointment.

If it was your favorite artist and they didn’t sing their own songs or stay out on stage, it would be hard for you not to be disappointed too.