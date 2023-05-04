New perspectives are important to our growth as students

One of the more important parts of our college experience is learning how to see things that we’ve seen many times with a different perspective.

Perhaps you’ve noticed this occurring with a belief you’ve had. Something happened, then suddenly what you thought you knew gets put into a different perspective and changes how you see it from that point on.

This doesn’t have to be just our thoughts or beliefs.

As we head into the end of the year, it’s a good time to remember that there’s a lot on campus that we’ve walked by so many times and missed.

Take Walter Pyramid for example.

We know it’s there; we know it’s not going anywhere. We count on seeing it in the skyline to the south as we ignore it when we walk within its shadow.

It’s at that time we should seek different perspectives and look at the things we’ve seen so many times as something new.

The Carlson/Bloc Tower, or the bell tower, is another sculpture we walk by almost every day. Next time you’re nearby, walk over to it and take a look inside.

On the south side of the Molecular and Life Sciences building are several balconies that overlook lower campus. Another sculpture, from the same symposium that gave us the bell tower, sits below on the grassy hill.

From ground level, only one part of the sculpture really stands out. However, the perspective you get from the balconies reveals the entire piece.

Changing our perspective reveals something new.

For sculptures and buildings, it reveals artistic and architectural inspiration, a message from the people who made it to all the students who walk past.

Gaining a new perspective on the things we already believe gives us a better chance at further understanding the landmarks on campus and provides a more complete past for the future to remember.

They’re both important parts of the college experience that shapes us into the well-rounded people we’ll be for the rest of our lives.