Letter from the Editor

As college students, it can be extremely difficult to practice self-care and prioritize mental health, especially when you’re working on top of attending school full-time. At times, it can feel as though mental health has to be put on the back-burner to succeed at the university level. This shouldn’t be the case.

Personally, as a full-time student working two to three jobs at a time, I’ve struggled to balance my own mental wellness with the other numerous responsibilities in my life. At the end of last semester, I spent so much time neglecting my mental health that I ended up suffering academically. My finals overwhelmed me and I spent a majority of the summer attempting to recover from the burnout.

Recognizing, accepting and addressing the signs of burnout and emotional exhaustion is an essential part of growing up, but it can be hard to do that alone. Fortunately for CSULB students, we have a variety of resources available at our fingertips, including Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), the Community Clinic, Project OCEAN and more.

In this special section of the Daily Forty-Niner, the focus of our content is mental health. In honor of suicide awareness and prevention month, this section aims to educate and help students maintain their mental health. Complete with lists of local resources, personal essays and helpful tips, it is our hope that the provided information can assist students in need. We also hope that the content of this issue serves as a reminder that students facing mental health challenges are not alone. Help is available for all students in need of support.

As the year moves forward, and the mental strain on students enrolled in higher education starts to take effect, mental and physical health needs to be a priority for all. While school is extremely important, and we should all be grateful to have the opportunity to continue our education, mental health is also important and necessary for success. Prioritize yourself and your health. It isn’t until then that the college experience will be much more positive.

For CSULB students in need of immediate help, crisis counselors are available for phone consultation by calling the CAPS at (562) 985-4001, or text BEACH to 741-741 to reach a counselor for support.