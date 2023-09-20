Is New Age compatible with Christianity?

The origins of the New Age movement can be traced back to the late 19th century. Helena Petrovna Blavatsky co-founded the Theosophical Society, announcing that there was a “New Age” coming, and that she believed that Buddhist and Brahmic beliefs should help evolve the human race.

Her teachings helped make the “New Age” popular among people involved in Spiritualism and Astrology.

Some popular New Age practices people are fall for are zodiac signs, astrology, palm readings and tarot cards.

Zodiac signs are constellations in the sky that are said to determine and predict someone’s personality. You get your Zodiac sign when a constellation is passed by the sun on the day you were born.

Palm readings involve someone who is a self-proclaimed psychic reading someone’s physical hand to see what their personality is like to predict the future.

Tarot cards are used to represent archetypal beings and lessons. When a person shuffles a card, they learn about each card which can help them get a message that is important or get a new perspective on anything.

New Age practices are not biblical nor compatible with Christianity due to these practices contradicting scripture.

According to the Holy Bible, New International Version, 2011, Deuteronomy 18:10-11, “Let no one be found among you who sacrifices their son or daughter in the fire, who practices divination or sorcery, interprets omens, engages in witchcraft, or casts spells, or who is a medium or spiritist or who consults the dead.”

Palm readings and tarot cards are also considered divination, and therefore are not compatible with Christianity. These things are considered divination because you are seeking spiritual guidance from someone or something that isn’t from God.

At the end of the day, only God can tell us our future. Committing this divination or even being victims of a charlatan personally, can stray us, as Christians, from the truth of God and I believe it can risk our salvation.

I understand that some Christians are anxious to find out about the future and want to take the fast route in doing things like palm readings, but just because it’s a quick and easy solution, it doesn’t mean that it’s good or that it’s the truth. God responding to your prayers won’t be quick, but it will be worth it in the long haul.