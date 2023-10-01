Spill the Tea: Stress Management

“I mainly just take a break from whatever I’m stressed about. I’ll go and take a nap, or just recently I started to go for runs either at night or in the early morning,” said Isabella Vazquez, a first-year undeclared major.

“If I’m feeling stressed out or my eyes need a break, I just go and run errands. It helps me get away from my computer,” said Brian Ngo, a fourth-year kinesiology major.

“I try to take things one at a time. I give myself mental breaks, around 10 to 15 minutes,” said George Stevenson, a third-year communication major. “When I’m not focused on work, I focus on doing what I love. It’s the best way for me to ground myself.”

“The main way I deal with stress is by taking mental breaks. I blast music, workout and play video games. This usually helps me find relief and calm down before I have to go back to whatever it was that was stressing me out,” said Andy Than, a third-year kinesiology major.

“Since high school, working out has always helped me with stress,” said Ismael Uriostegui, a first-year business marketing major. “I work out for a hour and a half, four days a week. It helps.”

“If I’m tired, I’ll sleep a bit. If I’m hungry, I’ll spoil myself. I try to take a breather and spend time with the people I care about,” said Kaitlyn Chau, a second-year kinesiology major.

Even though life can be hard, you are never alone. Hopefully these students’ new perspectives on stress can help remind you to make time for yourself, and that no matter what, things are gonna be okay.