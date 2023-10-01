Spill the tea graphic Photo credit: Kristina Agresta
Opinions

Spill the Tea: Stress Management

Isabella Vazquez, a student with an undeclared major references running and napping as a way to cope with stress. Photo credit: Salyssa Duran

“I mainly just take a break from whatever I’m stressed about. I’ll go and take a nap, or just recently I started to go for runs either at night or in the early morning,” said Isabella Vazquez, a first-year undeclared major.

Brian Ngo, a kinesiology major tries to deal with stress by keeping up with time management by using Google Calendars. He also notes that being a commuter student helps him get all his work done on campus so he doesn't have to do it when he's home. Photo credit: Salyssa Duran

“If I’m feeling stressed out or my eyes need a break, I just go and run errands. It helps me get away from my computer,” said Brian Ngo, a fourth-year kinesiology major.

George Stevenson, a communication major believes doing things he loves like listening to music or hanging out with friends and family help with easing his stress. Photo credit: Salyssa Duran

“I try to take things one at a time. I give myself mental breaks, around 10 to 15 minutes,” said George Stevenson, a third-year communication major. “When I’m not focused on work, I focus on doing what I love. It’s the best way for me to ground myself.”

Andy Than, a kinesiology major notes that planners and spacing out events help him with staying on track. Photo credit: Salyssa Duran

“The main way I deal with stress is by taking mental breaks. I blast music, workout and play video games. This usually helps me find relief and calm down before I have to go back to whatever it was that was stressing me out,” said Andy Than, a third-year kinesiology major.

Ismael Uriostegui, a business marketing major believes working out is the best way to deal with stress. Photo credit: Salyssa Duran

“Since high school, working out has always helped me with stress,” said Ismael Uriostegui, a first-year business marketing major. “I work out for a hour and a half, four days a week. It helps.”

Kaitlyn Chau, a kinesiology major believes that stress and time management go hand in hand. She does her best to stay on top of things but believes doing small acts for her stress help her out a lot. Photo credit: Salyssa Duran

“If I’m tired, I’ll sleep a bit. If I’m hungry, I’ll spoil myself. I try to take a breather and spend time with the people I care about,” said Kaitlyn Chau, a second-year kinesiology major.

Even though life can be hard, you are never alone. Hopefully these students’ new perspectives on stress can help remind you to make time for yourself, and that no matter what, things are gonna be okay.

