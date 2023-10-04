Rainbow capitalism does not help the LGBTQ+ community

Since the LGBTQ+ community started to become more accepted in society, companies have jumped at the opportunity to capitalize on Pride-themed products. This is prominently seen during June, which is recognized as Pride Month in the United States.

From Target’s “Live Laugh Lesbian” shirt to covering every article of clothing in rainbows, they flood store aisles during Pride Month because it’s an easy way for companies to make easy money.

The term “rainbow capitalism” is used because, externally, it can look like these companies are standing in support of the LGBTQ+ community; however, the way these companies spend their money conflicts with this narrative.

During the 2022 election cycle, Target donated $10,000 to Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell. That’s to say, a company that is seen at the forefront of Pride Month each year donated a large sum of money to a representative who has voted in favor of homophobic and transphobic legislation in the U.S. Senate since 1984.

Target is not the only company that is guilty of this. Companies such as Amazon, Walmart and McDonald’s are guilty of the same practice.

The same conflict was also seen in 2020, when Walmart claimed to stand with Black Lives Matter protesters while continuing to donate to pro-police organizations.

Executives recognize that they can profit greatly from making products geared towards the LGBTQ+ community, since the United States operates under a capitalistic organization of the economy.

They can then give that money to any representative they want, even if it is antithetical to the communities they claim to support.

In 2023, Target made headlines for adding “tuck-friendly” swimsuits to their Pride collection and faced criticism from the political right.

They removed the products from many stores, fearing for the safety of their employees. Yet, it is probable that profits meant to help the genderqueer population would have gone to funding anti-trans legislators instead.

While some of the Pride-inspired clothing each June can be cute – the “Live, Laugh, Lesbian” shirt was adorable – large companies do not care about the health and safety of the individual consumer. At the end of the day, we are nothing but potential profit opportunities for capitalistic organizations.