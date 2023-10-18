Overused costumes to stay away from during the Halloween season

In a world full of cats, be a dog. While popular costumes are great, I think going against the norm can make going out on Halloween both fun and unpredictable.

Crazy cat people come out to trick or treat, except I have yet to see anyone dress up as a dog.

Some beloved dogs you could recreate are Scooby-Doo and Snoopy, but you can pick any pup you’d like. There are also various dog onesies from pugs to Bernese mountain dogs you could get off Amazon.

Another costume that I see every year is the angel and devil duo. Even though this costume can be a classic, and even a bit timeless, it has lost its uniqueness over the years.

I would recommend finding a new epic pair to dress up as Curious George and the man in the yellow hat, Blair and Serena from “Gossip Girl” or Phineas and Ferb. That way you won’t lose your partner at a party or on the chilly streets while trick or treating.

Inflatable costumes can be a hit or miss; for example, the inflatable dinosaur costume. It is like a joke that has been told a thousand times.

To keep your originality, Spirit Halloween has got you covered since their seasonal store carries a variety of unique inflatable costumes. Why be the popular dinosaur when you could be Mike Wazowski or the famous Garfield? Now that is a cat I would love to see!

Witches and ghosts are difficult to stay away from during this time of year. On Oct. 31, it’s their world and we just live in it.

According to a Billboard article, “Witch costumes topped Google’s list of most popular Halloween costumes.” As witches are an essential part of Halloween, I cannot propose a different costume but rather a different way of thinking.

Choosing a famous witch to impersonate can make your costume stand out at a Halloween party. Some examples might include Bonnie Bennett from “The Vampire Diaries” or Greek mythology sisters Clotho, Lachesis and Atropos, better known as the Fates.

I enjoyed the trend of bedsheet ghosts wearing sunglasses. To add some uniqueness to this, I would get my hands on the purple-flowered sheets from Target that Taylor Swift’s ghost used in the “Anti-Hero” music video.

For a scarier look, fake blood and a fake knife can always do the trick, but the creativity lies in whatever you choose your ghost’s death story to be.

Everyone can expect to see multiple Barbies storming through the Halloween streets, with or without Ken. This is a popular costume that I can get behind.

I think everyone who has seen the movie can understand that one of its main themes is girlhood, I am excited to hear the resounding greetings of “Hi Barbie!” throughout the night.

Halloween begins the moment you start decorating, consuming pumpkin spice and shopping for your costume. It is important to have fun with the process and allow your creativity to shine through.