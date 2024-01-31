My dream career turned out to be my hobby

For many years, my parents raised me to believe that I could grow up to be whatever I wanted. In my teenage years, they asked me to choose a more conventional career, but I held on to my dream as long as I could.

Since I was a little kid, I had a passion for singing and songwriting. I wrote my very first song at the age of nine. The first high school class I ever took was piano and the last time I performed on a stage was on June 5, 2021.

I believed my whole life that every choice I made was a step in my journey to becoming a singer-songwriter. In my senior year of high school, I felt I needed to reconsider my decision for what I wanted my future to look like.

I wanted a reasonably stable economic life and I wanted a desk, but did not want to be stuck to it. I wanted a career that I would be passionate about.

I found everything I wanted in journalism. I often joke with my friends that I was probably brainwashed into this career by television characters like Iris West from “The Flash,” Kara Danvers from “Supergirl” and Rory Gilmore from “Gilmore Girls.”

At times, I felt like I stumbled into journalism. However, when I stripped my original dream down to what I truly loved, I found storytelling.

It is easy to tell your own story, but a true gift to tell somebody else’s. Through journalism, I satisfy my curiosity, my creativity, my passion and my sense of purpose.

Growing means change. As you grow, your perspectives and priorities will change. When choosing a career, I found myself caring about making an impact and through journalism, I believe and hope that I will one day have the privilege of keeping communities informed.

I think hobbies are our childhood dream careers. I have a friend who dreamed about becoming an animator but is now studying to become a teacher.

Another friend dreamed of performing in musicals but is now on her way to becoming a school counselor. Neither of them has stopped doing what they love, they have just turned them into activities they do during their free time for pleasure.

I participated in various activities throughout high school. I took piano, concert choir, dance, musical theater and guitar classes but only practice three as hobbies now.

I no longer perform on a stage, but I do not mind. Now I play the piano, sing and write songs at home for my enjoyment.

Many people do stick to their original dream careers and I do not wish to discourage anyone from what they truly want to do in life. My message is not to exchange your dream career for a conventional one, but rather to encourage growth when you are afraid to take that step.

I believe that for some people like me, childhood dream careers are meant to be looked back on fondly. If that is the case, I want you to know that you are not betraying your passion. Hobbies exist so you never stop doing what you love.