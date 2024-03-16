Demand for women’s sports shown in Professional Women’s Hockey League

Women’s sports are undoubtedly at a high in terms of media coverage and publicity.

With the recent launch and success of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), it is obvious that there is a demand for organized, well-funded and televised leagues in women’s team sports. Creating leagues similar to the PWHL would not only be beneficial for business investors, but also for women everywhere.

On Feb. 16, the PWHL saw a record attendance of 19,285 fans at the Toronto vs. Montreal game. PWHL games are also broadcast on Bally Sports and YouTube.

Although female hockey players and fans celebrated this, athletes of other sports unfortunately did not have the same opportunities.

For many female athletes, playing the sport that they love stops before or after college. One of the main reasons for this is the lack of viable paths for them to pursue.

Long Beach State softball senior pitcher, Sophia Fernandez, resonates with this.

“I definitely see that roadblock with a lot younger athletes who are deciding if they want to continue playing in college,” Fernandez said.

For softball players, the two main options to play after college are Women’s Professional Fastpitch (WPF) and Athletes Unlimited (AU).

Although WPF provides softball players with a professional, organized league after college, it is not broadcast on television.

Instead, games are blocked behind a paywall, which makes it difficult for fans to access and watch them while AU is on national television.

However, it also has its flaws. Its players switch teams every week due to the league’s format, making it hard to market teams and create merchandise.

Until recently, women’s volleyball players have faced similar issues. That said, in comparison to softball players, they have a few more favorable options.

Although volleyball players can also join an AU league, which has the same issues as the AU Softball league, they now also have the option to play in the Professional Volleyball Federation (PVF).

Like the PWHL, the PVF is having its inaugural season this year. It broadcasts on CBS, Bally, Stadium and YouTube.

For many business investors, creating women’s sports leagues is intimidating as they are unsure how stable the market is.

However, by studying the PWHL and the PVF, we see what makes them successful and the positive impact such leagues can have.

Creating leagues of elite female talent is beneficial because it can bring new eyes to both the sport and the industry of female sports, along with being a positive influence on young girls.

Not only would the leagues provide role models, but they would also facilitate skill production as girls would start playing at younger ages and with more funding.

With the PWHL’s impact on the next generation of female hockey players, hopefully, investors will look to create leagues in other sports as well.

CSULB volleyball senior outside hitter and defensive specialist Kailia Lopez feels hopeful about the trajectory of women’s sports.

“It makes me excited for my future if I ever have daughters,” Lopez said. “It makes me hopeful for them, giving them a better future and a better experience than I did.”

The industry of women’s sports is destined to continue to grow. As fans, it is our job to continue our support to prove to investors that women’s sports are in demand and profitable.

It worked for the PWHL, so it should work for more sports.