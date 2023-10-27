4 hours in San Pedro: exploring the Los Angeles Harbor Region

While San Pedro is known for being one of the world’s busiest seaports, its unique sights, historical locations and seacliff views create an enhanced local destination for local visitors and residents alike.

Korean Bell of Friendship at 1 p.m.

Sitting atop a grassy knoll at Angels Gate Park, the Korean Bell of Friendship showcases intricate Korean designs on the stone pavilion it is displayed in. Gifted by the Republic of Korea in 1976, the bronze bell and stone pavilion were a donation to Angelenos as a symbolic representation of traditional friendship between both countries on the bicentennial anniversary of American Independence Day. The effort was coordinated by Korean-American actor Philip Ahn who played an important role in bringing the bell to the U.S.

DeLuca Farm at 2 p.m.

Celebrate the spirit of autumn at the seasonal DeLuca Farm pumpkin patch. Located on the corner of Ninth St. and Western Ave., this family-friendly pumpkin patch has numerous activities to engage in around the lot.

From inflatable slides and ring toss to their pumpkin picking selection and petting zoo, the patch offers something for the whole family to enjoy this season.

11th Annual San Pedro Dia de los Muertos Festival at 3 p.m.

The Mexican cultural holiday of Dia de los Muertos came early for the city of San Pedro as local residents and visitors from nearby cities celebrated the 11th Annual Dia de los Muertos Festival on Oct. 22.

Presented by Discover San Pedro, the free festival featured live performances ranging from local Regional Mexican and Latin Pop musical artists to Danza Azteca and Folklórico dancers on main and community stages.

Adorned with papel picado and other cultural decorations, the celebration also featured an array of craft and food vendors, beer gardens and altar displays scattered throughout the heart of Little Italy in downtown San Pedro.

Point Fermin Park at 4 p.m.

The historical Point Fermin Park offers landscaped and tree-shaded lawns, pergola-shaded picnic tables, a children’s playground, a small amphitheater and cliffside views for a fine afternoon stroll. The park is also home to the Point Fermin Lighthouse, one of the city’s most recognized landmarks.

Fanfare Fountain at Gateway Plaza 5 p.m.

As an effort to revitalize the LA Waterfront, the San Pedro Gateway’s landscape was enhanced to provide choreographed water and light shows, creating the ultimate ambiance. According to LA Waterfront, these shows occur every thirty minutes and play a variety of songs, which builds a grand entryway for all visitors alike.

Although these are only a few of the many locations to explore in San Pedro, consider stopping by these sights for a variety of multicultural activities to enjoy.