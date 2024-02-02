Week of Welcome comes back with a bang

Long Beach State held Week of Welcome events from Jan. 30-31 as new and returning students learned what activities are offered at CSULB.

Many groups such as sports, personal interest clubs and greek life organizations came out to show what extracurricular activities students join on campus.

Tents in the central quad filled the campus with murals, dancing, music and excitement.

“It was great to see hundreds of students interacting with one another,” ASI senator Andre Achacon said. “I felt happy to introduce dozens of students to the world of campus leadership and help them navigate the application and election process.”

Fraternities also kept that energy going with dances, prize wheels and giving students more information on their clubs.

Sports-related clubs such as volleyball, soccer and archery took part in the Week of Welcome. Jiu-jitsu, club sports rowing, water polo and surfing were in attendance as well.

Opportunities to win prizes through raffles or spinning the wheel brought in large groups of students with many winning tote bags, mugs and stickers.

Tents were quickly set up Tuesday and Wednesday morning and then taken down following the afternoon class rush.

“My goal coming into my final semester is to gain alumni and invite them back to campus so students get to learn about what roles they held here on campus and where they are at now,” said the University Student Union & Student Recreation and Wellness Center, Board Of Trustees ASI chair Jeremy Ramos.

More information about clubs and other groups can be found on the events and organizations page on the CSULB website.