22 West Media Begins Hiring for Fall 2021

The student-run multimedia company, 22 West Media is currently seeking applicants for the Fall 2021 semester. 22 West Media is composed of three media departments: 22 West Magazine, 22 West Video, and 22 West Radio.

There are three positions that 22 West Media is currently hiring for:

Editor in Chief of 22 West Magazine

Chief Executive Producer of 22 West Video

General Manager of 22 West Radio

“We are looking for students who may bring experience from ANY major: Journalism, Electronic Arts, Communication Studies & especially, Computer Science” says 22 West Media Advisor, Daniel Lemos.

The three open positions are leadership positions from each media. Lemos says “This is a terrific opportunity for anyone who wants a career in Media Management.”

The Editor in Chief (EIC) is responsible for the weekly print publication and web production of 22 West Magazine and the overall integrity of the newspaper, including editorial content,

appearance, coverage, production, scheduling, staff/personnel issues, and advertising. Current enrollment in a B.A. or M.A. program for Journalism, Communications, English, or a related discipline is preferred. Applicants must have one year of college newspaper experience or the equivalent; a minimum of one-semester experience with 22 West Magazine is preferred.

The Chief Executive Producer (CEP) is responsible for the distribution of 22 West Video’s creative content. The CEP is responsible for the overall integrity of the video content produced by 22 West, including editorial content, appearance, coverage, production, scheduling, budget, and staff/personnel issues. Current enrollment in a B.A. or M.A. program for Film & Electronic Arts, Journalism, Communications, or a related discipline is preferred. Applicants must have one year of media production experience or the equivalent; a minimum of one year experience with 22 West Video is preferred.

The General Manager is responsible for leading, planning, and managing the operations of 22 West Radio. They also coordinate the administrative activities of the station, manage its business functions, ensure fiscal accountability, and supervise student participation. The General Manager is responsible for the planning, development, and execution of operating policies and objectives following the 22 West operating policies and procedures, ASI policy, University regulations, and Student Media Board directives. They are responsible for setting journalistic and editorial standards, providing a vision for the radio station, and for ensuring its continued production. Completion of one year of college and a minimum of one year of related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience is required.

A complete job description for the 22 West Media positions, including job requirements, can be found on the ASI website.

22 West Media also offers volunteer opportunities for students who want to gain experience working with any of their media departments. Here is their schedule for 22 West Media’s weekly volunteer meetings:

22 West Magazine: Mondays 5 pm-6 pm

22 West Radio: Tuesdays 12 pm-1 pm

22 West Video: Thursdays 5 pm-6 pm

Email [email protected] for volunteer meeting zoom links.

Follow 22 West Media on Instagram to learn more about their upcoming events and career opportunities.