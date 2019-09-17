CSULB’s Walter Pyramid to host LA Sparks for game three of WNBA semifinals, Sunday

The Los Angeles Sparks will play against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 22 at Long Beach State’s Walter Pyramid in the third game of the WNBA semifinals.

The Sparks (22-12) finished the season first in the Western Conference, knocking the Seattle Storm out of the playoffs in the second round Sept. 15.

After losing the first game of the best of five series to the Suns 84-75 on Tuesday, the Sparks will look to bounce back in game two on Thursday in Connecticut.

Tickets can be purchased on their website here starting at $41, with tip-off at 4 p.m.

The Walter Pyramid is located at 1250 N. Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach.