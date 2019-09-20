CSULB women’s basketball 2020 recruiting class adds three players

With a little less than seven weeks until the start of the season, the Long Beach State women’s basketball team has already been making moves for the future with its 2020 recruiting class, as three players have agreed to come play under head coach Jeff Cammon’s tutelage for the 2020-21 season.

The Beach’s first verbal commitment for its 2020 recruiting class came from Allie Carreon on May 16, as announced by her AAU team, Cal Sparks San Diego. Taking the big step to Division 1 basketball by way of Christian High School in El Cajon, Carreon brings another option with good size at the guard spot for CSULB. A capable shooter, Carreon should prove to be a dependable two-way presence on the perimeter.

After initially signing a national letter of intent to join Long Beach State in May 2019, 6-foot-3-inch center Danelle Arigbabu reclassified for the 2020 season in July and will play at Bella Vista College Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona this year.

Daughter of German professional hoops staple Stephen Arigbabu, Danelle is a native of Frankfurt, Germany with plenty of experience to bring to the roster after playing for the U17 German National team overseas and will be adding a year of prep school now too.

With Long Beach’s leading rebounder, senior forward Cydnee Kinslow (6.4 rpg), set to graduate this spring, Arigbabu will literally be a huge addition to the team on the glass. Time will tell how she fits in alongside redshirt sophomore center Chloe Gaynor by contributing to a program that has been very perimeter-oriented in recent years.

Lastly, Savannah Tucker’s verbal commitment announcement came earlier this month on Sept. 9. After finishing up her historic playing career in her senior season this year at Fresno’s Clovis North High School, Tucker will step right into an opportunity next season at the Beach to continue doing what she does best — getting buckets. Tucker already holds her high school’s scoring records for a single game, single season, and season average, as well as number one on the all-time scoring list, as reported by The Clovis Roundup.

Per NCAA policy, head coach Jeff Cammon cannot comment on Carreon and Tucker until they have officially signed a national letter of intent.

The next signing window for Division 1 basketball opens Nov. 13.