Manny’s Fantasy Basketball Breakdown Week 2

It’s NBA season, which means it’s time to set your fantasy rosters. In this weekly series I will be your guide, informing you and giving you advice on sleepers flying under the radar.

As a journalist, I believe transparency is essential to democracy fantasy teams, so I will keep the student body updated on my own success this season with my team ‘Thon “The Cake” Maker.’ I will be taking everything I’ve learned in my six years of fantasy experience to prove why you should make certain moves.

Help for a week or start a winning-streak

Players in this category can always be long-lasting members of your team, but they don’t need to be. What’s most important is that this trio of potential free agents can at least make a difference at the end of your roster for a short period of time, so don’t be afraid to pick them up.

Josh Hart, SG, New Orleans Pelicans

With Zion Williamson out many expect Nicolo Melli to reap the benefits of his absence. However, Hart’s power-guard build has made him an ideal candidate to switch onto forwards and larger players. In his last two games, he recorded 25 fantasy points in each and averaged 7.3 rebounds. He’s showed that he’s starting to get some real momentum as a fantasy prospect.

Luke Kennard, SG, Detroit Pistons

Kennard is averaging 22.3 fantasy point a game this season. With the green light from Dwayne Casey, Kennard has been able to shoot his heart out for an average of 30 minutes per game so far. Successful fantasy basketball teams always have players with lots of opportunities to shoot, so make sure to give Kennard a chance as one of your last roster spots.

Taurean Prince, SF, Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have a plethora of wings this year but only one of which was given a two-year, $29 million contract extension. With Kevin Durant inactive, Prince has offered a modest amount of fantasy points in a sporadic fashion, averaging 16 fantasy points a game. Taking a flyer on Prince could prove to be a steal for teams low on small-forward depth.

Believe the hype or take a hike

Fantasy owners are always hungry to find the next best deal but need to stay up to date about when they should get rid of their broken goods. In this section you will find out which players are worth the hype and which players should take a hike.

I believe!

Trae Young, PG, Atlanta Hawks

Young has taken the next step this season and carried the Hawks to two impressive wins, averaging 38.5 points per game and 9 assists. In a weak Eastern Conference expect Young to take advantage of the lesser competition all year.

Take a hike!

Coby White, PG, Chicago Bulls

Having a rookie point guard that averages 24.5 fantasy points is definitely a great thing. However, rookie floor generals usually need to acclimate to the new level of play, so don’t expect this production to be consistent. White has proven himself a savvy player on the court but once defenses start getting more physical with the rookie, his fantasy points will start to plummet. The best decision you could make is to sell high in hopes of a favorable trade because the rookie wall is real.

All-Sleeper Team

Here are some sleepers you should look at each week if you’re in need of a last-minute roster change.

PG: Patrick Beverley, Los Angeles Clippers (UTAH, SA, UTAH)

SG: Kendrick Nunn, Miami Heat (ATL, ATL, HOU)

SF: Evan Turner, Atlanta Hawks (MIA, MIA)

PF: PJ Tucker, Houston Rockets (WSH, BKN, MIA, MEM)

C: Jakob Poeltl, San Antonio Spurs (LAC, GSW, LAL)

UTIL: Monte Morris, Denver Nuggets (DAL, NOLA, ORL)

UTIL: Isaac Bonga, Washington Wizards (HOU, MIN, DET)