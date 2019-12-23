The Beach fall to 0-6 on the road against Seattle Monday

In a matchup that appeared to be competitive before the opening tip, the Long Beach State men’s basketball team was out of sorts on both ends as five Seattle players finished in double-figures in a 79-57 loss at the Redhawk Center.

Seattle (7-7) entered the game 26th among all NCAA Divison 1 teams in lowest average turnovers, averaging 11.5 per game, and had 12 compared to Long Beach’s 23 Monday evening. In addition to the turnover disparity, the Beach (4-10) struggled to run the Redhawks off of the perimeter, hitting nine back-breaking 3-pointers to stave off any potential for a comeback.

Redshirt junior guard Terrell Brown led the Redhawks with 17 points, eight assists and four steals. Senior guard Morgan Means narrowly missed his first career triple-double with 12 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

The Beach’s inconsistency woes continued as head coach Dan Monson went deep into the bench throughout the blowout loss to find a unit to compete.

Despite the odd 12-man rotation and a lopsided score early, freshman center Joshua Morgan finished the game as the Beach’s leading scorer with 11 points, along with four rebounds, three assists and three blocks off the bench.

Long Beach will close its two-game road trip against Florida at the Exactech Arena at the O’Connell Center Dec. 28 at 9 a.m.