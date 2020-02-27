Long Beach drops in Big West standings due to poor offensive execution

Offensive inconsistencies prevented the Long Beach State women’s basketball team from sweeping the season series against CSUN, losing 66-54 Thursday at the Matadome.

The Beach (11-15, 6-7 Big West) shot just 33.9% from the field, allowing the Matadors (11-16, 6-7 Big West) to take control right from the jump. Falling to a 12-point deficit after the first quarter, Long Beach wasn’t able to recover against CSUN the rest of the way.

The Beach opened up the second quarter on an 8-0 run to trim the Matador lead to six. However, after that, they were ice cold from the floor, missing 11 shots to end the half.

All night, the CSUN defense stepped back and dared Long Beach redshirt sophomore guard Ma’Qhi Berry to shoot the three-ball as she went just 1-for-7 from downtown.

CSUN junior guard Meghann Henderson sank a pair of rainbow 3-pointers early in the game to help her finish with a team-high 18 points. She also added five rebounds and four assists, leading the Matadors to victory.

For a team that prides itself on the defensive end, the Beach allowed CSUN to shoot 36% (22-48 FG) from the floor. Long Beach let four opposing players reach double-figures in points scored.

Coming out of the halftime break, the Beach looked like it was ready to make a comeback.

Sophomore forward Jasmine Hardy scored 11 of her 13 points in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough firepower to push the Beach ahead. Hardy went 5-for-9 while the rest of the team shot 14-for-45 on the night.

Entering February, Long Beach was in second place in the Big West standings. Having lost five of their last six games, they sit tied with CSUN at sixth in the conference.

The Beach will look to complete its first series sweep of the season on Saturday, Feb. 29, against UC Santa Barbara at the Thunderdome.