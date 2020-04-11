Record-setting blocker, Joshua Morgan, transfers to USC

Former Long Beach State men’s basketball freshman center Joshua Morgan announced April 10 that he is transferring to USC.

Averaging 8.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG and 2.5 BPG this season, Morgan was named the 2019–20 Big West Best Defensive Player and an Honorable Mention to the All-Conference Team.

“100% committed✌🏾 #fighton,” Morgan said on Instagram.

Starting 29 out of 32 games for the Beach, Morgan led the conference and set Long Beach’s single-season record with 80 blocks, which tied for 13th best in the nation.

Morgan leaves Long Beach as the program’s record holder for most blocks in a single game and is seventh all-time in career blocks.