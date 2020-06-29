Guard Shanaijah Davison to leave LBSU Women’s Basketball

Shanaijah Davison will be leaving Long Beach State for the 2020-21 season, the guard announced on Twitter.

Thank you Long Beach State! To new beginnings! ✨ pic.twitter.com/LjzRolineM — naee (@naijaahh) June 25, 2020

Now a senior, Davison led the Beach in scoring as a freshman and sophomore.

In the 2017-18 season, the 5’8″ guard averaged 13.8 points per game and immediately became a focal point under head coach Jeff Cammon. Davison started in 21 games out of 29 played and shot 35% from the field and 27% from three. Davison also averaged 2.6 rebounds and assists each.

Davison’s stellar play earned her a spot on the 2017-18 Big West All-Freshman Team as well as a 2017-18 All-Big West Honorable Mention Selection.

Entering her sophomore season, Davison improved in some aspects of the game and became the leading scorer of the squad yet again.

Getting a 2018-19 All-Big West Honorable Mention Selection for the second straight season, Davison increased her scoring output to 14 points a game while shooting 35.8% from the field and retaining a 27% clip from deep. The guard also led the team in steals with 48.

In the 2019-20 season, Davison still put up strong numbers but it was a dip in production compared to her first two seasons.

Davison became the second-leading scorer for the team with 12.6 points a game, as fellow guard Justina King led the team with 13.6 points.

Davison’s shooting rates fell to 32.9% from the field and 22.2% from three to go with 40 steals and 2.3 assists per game. However, Davison grabbed 3.4 rebounds a game, giving the guard a new career high.

It’s unclear where Davison will be playing senior basketball, but she gave CSULB three great seasons.