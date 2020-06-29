Los Angeles Angels to use Blair Field to prepare for the upcoming season

Los Angeles Angels’ General Manager Billy Eppler announced Sunday that the team will use Blair Field for its summer camp.

#Angels announce 2020 summer camp player pool. 👀 pic.twitter.com/c89V6KSk8T — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 29, 2020

The camp, which includes a total of 55 players, will report to Angel Stadium and Blair Field in Long Beach.

Long Beach State Athletics Director Andy Fee is looking forward to being the host of the MLB franchise.

The training is set to begin on Wednesday, July 1 as that’s the date the MLB has set for teams to begin preparations in their respective local markets.

Blair Field is expected to be the location for extra players the Angels have added to their roster due to the MLB season being cut short to just 60 games, rather than the usual 162 in a normal season. The MLB has allowed teams to have a roster of 60 players instead of the normal allocation of 40, but the Angels currently have 55.

The MLB season is looking at an opening start date of July 23-24.