Women’s Water Polo defender Jamie Oberman called up to Australia Junior National Team

The Australia Junior National Team called up Jamie Oberman for the 2021 FINA Junior World Championships next year.

Australia previously called up the Perth, Australia native for the 2019 FINA Junior World Championships that took place in Portugal, where the country finished in ninth-place.

Entering her sophomore year, Oberman finished her freshman campaign scoring 12 goals and providing five assists in a season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.

The defender will be spending time preparing for the championships, which are slated to begin in September of 2021. A host hasn’t been announced yet.