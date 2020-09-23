NCAA makes decision about fall championships, sports in the spring

The National Collegiate Athletics Association Division 1 Council made two substantial decisions on Tuesday afternoon to approve fall sports and championships to play in the spring.

Almost a month ago, the NCAA had postponed all fall sports championships because of the coronavirus. The only fall sports championship not postponed was football but we don’t have to worry about that because we don’t have football.

By making the decision to move fall championships to the spring, the NCAA also reduced the capacity of brackets to 75% from 100%. For example, the NCAA tournament in women’s volleyball, which normally has a 64-team bracket, is now reduced to 48.

No word or information has been given about primary spring sports such as baseball, softball, women’s water polo, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, track and field, lacrosse, rowing, tennis and men’s volleyball. All sports at Long Beach State have been postponed through the remainder of the calendar year along with all of the other Big West Conference teams.

Below are the fall sport teams that are anticipated to compete and the days they are slated to begin play:

Illustration by Madalyn Amato