Men’s basketball to play six non-conference games

The Long Beach State men’s basketball program will be playing six non-conference scheduled games in addition to the 20-game Big West conference schedule.

Opening the non-conference season on the road Nov. 30, the Beach will compete against No. 22 University of California, Los Angeles for the third year in a row. Local road games will continue on Dec. 4 at Loyola Marymount University while hosting the University of Seattle on Dec. 6.

Trips to San Francisco on Dec. 10, California Baptist University on Dec. 19 and the University of San Diego on Dec. 22, will close out the non-conference schedule for the men’s team.

The Beach will start Big West play before the start of 2021 at the University of California, Riverside on Dec. 27 and 28.