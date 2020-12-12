Long Beach State women’s basketball defeats Westmont College in strong preseason opener

Long Beach State’s women’s basketball team cruised past Westmont College Saturday afternoon at the Walter Pyramid 70-59.

Junior guard Justina King led in scoring, tallying 21 points in her 7th 20-point game in her career at CSULB.

King not only led the team in scoring, but in steals as well, recording a total of four throughout the game.

The Warriors were no match for the Beach’s tough defense as they turned the ball over 20 times. The Beach was able to take advantage of Wesmont’s careless ball handling, scoring 19 points off those turnovers.

The Beach also lit up the floor from beyond the arch as they shot 50% in nine of 18 attempts.

Redshirt junior forward Naomi Hunt added 16 points on the contest, making four three-pointers. Hunt’s 114th made three-point attempt brought her into Long Beach State’s top ten list for most three-point field goals made.

The Beach mainly stayed in man coverage throughout the game, collecting 15 total steals, proving to be a tough matchup in the paint. Sophomore guard Kristyna Jeskeova had two of the team’s four blocks.

In total, the Beach grabbed a total of 33 rebounds, 13 of those rebounds were offensive rebounds leading the Beach to seven 2nd chance points.

The Beach was also able to record 30 points inside the key proving that the Warriors were no match.

Free throws added a bonus to the Beach’s overall performance as they shot 64%, converting seven of their 11 attempts.

Many of those free throws came after the Beach aggressively drove down the lane, making 13 out of their 18 layup attempts.

The Beach had help from their bench players as they collectively scored 11 points.

The Beach returns to action Tuesday against the University of Southern California.