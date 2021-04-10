Dirtbags split doubleheader against Mustangs

The Dirtbags (8-7) split their doubleheader with Cal Poly (15-12) on Saturday, keeping their record above .500 for the season. They fell 7-5 in the first game, but were able to bounce back in the second, taking it 2-1 in the Bohl Diamond at Blair Field and keeping the series lead 2-1 over the Mustangs.

Long Beach starter Luis Ramirez looked solid early, only allowing one baserunner through the first three innings. His solid start quickly fell apart as the Mustangs ran through their lineup a second time, as they tagged him for one run in the fourth inning and for four runs in the top of the fifth.

Ramirez suffered his worst start of the season, going only five innings and allowing five runs. This is the first time he has not thrown a quality start since Feb. 16 of last year.

Cal Poly was able to add two more runs off of reliever Jake Rons to bust open their lead 7-0 going into the bottom of the ninth. The Dirtbags had their backs up against the wall, but refused to go down without a fight.

Long Beach State’s bats waited until the last possible moments to make things interesting. The offense was able to quickly get two runs with only one out. They started a late rally and were able to cut the deficit 7-5 with the bases loaded and the winning run on first. The rally died unfortunately for the Dirtbags as a strikeout ended the game.

Long Beach turned to Alfredo Ruiz to pitch them to a win in game two. Ruiz was looking to bounce back after having his worst start of the season last week against UC San Diego, where he only went 2.1 innings and allowed five runs.

Ruiz pitched his best game of the season. Through seven innings, he only allowed two hits and no runs. The left-handed sophomore only walked three batters and struck out seven Mustangs.

The offense didn’t do too much against Cal Poly’s starter Travis Weston. The seldom runs proved to be enough however, as Chris Jimenez had an RBI, and Aidan Malm hit a solo homerun.

Dirtbags closer Devereaux Harrison pitched the final two innings, only allowing one run and securing Long Beach State’s win 2-1.

Long Beach will wrap up the series against Cal Poly Pomona Sunday at 1p.m. Jack Noble will start the game for the Dirtbags.