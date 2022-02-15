Hiring Photo and Video Assistants

Hello we are currently looking for photo and video assistants. Please be sure to read the notes and job description before you apply.
Application link: https://forms.gle/2Rs7rntGVUQeDHRr8
Applications Due: Wednesday Feb. 23 @ 5pm
Notes:
- These positions are unpaid. The position will help build your resume, add works to your portfolio and possible opportunities for paid position in the Fall.
- Keep in mind that our staff meetings will take place Monday & Thursday @ 5pm-6pm
- Start date: Tuesday March 1st
Photo Assistant
The photo assistant is an extension of the photo editor. They assist with taking and editing photos, writing photo captions, working with JOUR 310 students and contributors to produce additional photo content and stand in when the photo editor is unable to attend meetings.
- Take photos as assigned
- Work on photo galleries
- Help desk editors and/or reporters get photos needed for stories
- Create and edit photo captions
- Work with JOUR 310 students and contributors
Video Assistant
The video assistant is an extension of the video editor. This person helps with filming and editing as needed to support planned video content and will stand in when the video editor is unable to attend meetings.
- Take videos as assigned
- Help edit videos
- Assist with ideas to creatively tell or support stories through video
- Help social media team with video teasers and social media specific video content