Long Beach State alumni honored at Angel’s Stadium

The Los Angeles Angels hosted their third of four scheduled college nights on Aug. 5 where they played host to the Seattle Mariners.

This annual event allowed alumni to revisit the site filled with special memories, as it has hosted CSULB’s graduation for the past three years.

Family and friends of the Long Beach State community were treated to several school-themed pregame festivities before the game.

This included a ceremonial first pitch by Long Beach State’s very own men’s volleyball head coach Alan Knipe, a former National Championship player. He delivered a perfect strike down the middle to Angels rookie Jordyn Adams.

Along with picking up the limited edition 2023 Angels-Dirtbags hats, numerous students and alumni stopped by a couple of interactive pop-up tents dedicated to the Long Beach State Athletic Department and the CSULB Alumni Association.

To top it all off, fans of all ages took the opportunity to snag a picture with the beloved school mascot Elbee, who made the trip down to Anaheim.

The game saw a stadium full of fans from The Beach, who all had the pleasure of witnessing the generational talent and global phenomenon of Shohei Ohtani, who is once again on pace for an MVP season.

This superstar player has been known to draw crowds from not just around the country, but around the globe. The two-way Japanese star is undisputedly one of the most popular figures in all of sports.

The Angels’ comeback fell short in a 3-2 loss to their AL West division foes, the Seattle Mariners, who were led by their own young all-star Julio Rodriguez’s 3-4 performance at the plate that included two RBI’s.

Fans were invited to stay for a firework display following the game, a tradition the Angels have done after every Saturday home game in 2023. A fun way to end a memorable night at the Big A.

Thanks to current students and alumni, this annual event continues to be a hit summer attraction for baseball fans and fans of The Beach, in which people can enjoy a ball game and also show their Long Beach pride!