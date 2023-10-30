Women’s soccer suffers early tournament exit against UC Irvine

After a hard-fought 90 minutes plus extra time, the Long Beach State women’s soccer team would fall to the UC Irvine Anteaters in a penalty shootout. The Anteaters would make four penalties while The Beach struggled from the spot, only converting one.

The Beach would fall to an Anteater’s team in the Big West Championship tournament again after being eliminated by them in the final last season.

LBSU women’s soccer head coach Mauricio Ingrassia acknowledged the bright spots and struggles of the regular season during his opening statement post-game. “We had some ups and downs but definitely earned the opportunity to be here. And this goes down as a time, unfortunately, we couldn’t close it out,” Ingrassia said.

Coach Ingrassia gave his flowers to Irvine as the “Black and Blue” rivals have always had tough battles and will continue to be on each other’s radar.

UC Irvine head coach Scott Juniper acknowledged the intensity of the rivalry and how LBSU will always have his respect.

“I think the way they play showed that we had to work really, really hard, but we got off to a really good start,” Juniper said. “And then as they always do, they adjusted really well and they forced us to find different solutions.”

It was an even battle throughout the game with both teams having almost equal possessions. LBSU goalkeeper Zora Standifer had a clean sheet going into the penalty shootout and had played all 110 minutes of the game.

This game also marked redshirt senior forward Elysia Laramie’s last game in a Beach uniform. She expressed her gratitude for the program and reflected on her time at the Beach.

“I just had the most amazing time here in my six years, I could have never guessed what was going to happen over the last six years,” Laramie said. “I mean, given the injury and everything. I wouldn’t take it back because I got to play with this team this year.”

The Anteaters will now face Cal State Fullerton in the semi-finals at Fullerton on Thursday night to decide who will be one of the two teams to qualify for the final.